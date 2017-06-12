11th annual outdoor show encourages Southern Tier families to get outside and explore the outdoors

BATH, NY – The 11th annual Southern Tier Outdoor Show, scheduled for October 14-15, 2017 in Bath, New York, offers a variety of wildlife shows, exhibitors and interactive activities to help both sportsmen and their families explore the outdoors.

The show is moving this year to the Steuben County Fairgrounds off I-86, Exit 38, so local businesses and organizations can share their products and services to encourage participation in outdoor activities, promote environmental stewardship and offer outdoor awareness and education. The show is accepting new vendors and sponsors at SouthernTierOutdoorShow.com.

About 7,000 people flock to this show each October to spend a day enjoying exhibitors, demonstrations, wildlife shows and professional seminars. The $5 per person, $10 per car fee includes free parking, shows, activities and a show program. The show is open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday. The event adds new features and vendors each year.