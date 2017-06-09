Bonding builds Norwich 4x800 girls relay as they excel to state meet

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – Having already broken their school record, previously set at the REK Invitational back on May 5, twice in the last month, the mixture of three underclassman and an upperclassman have found their way in the New York State Championship meet for track and field.

What defines this group is not how they have performed per say, but instead it’s the camaraderie, the jubilation and the spunk of this athletic group that has been a small fraction of what’s made them so entertaining to watch.

“I think our 4x8 team excels due to our bond between one another. It’s like nothing I’ve ever experienced before. I definitely consider them my best friends, and not many people could say that about their relay teams,” said freshman Katie Gawronski. “This is my first time going to states and it feels amazing. I cannot imagine being this successful with any other group of girls.”

The make-up of the relay team may not fit most cookie-cutter images as to what a state bound relay team might be with three underclassman, (a freshman and two sophomores), combined with the guidance of a senior.

But what’s uniquely special for all four of the purple clad athletes? It’s their first time to a state championship meet.

“I believe we excel at the 4x800 because of how connected and close we are as a team. At the beginning of the season we knew that we were capable of making a statement but also that it would require a lot of hard work, time, and dedication to both the race and to each other,” said NHS senior Meghan Komendarek. “To any athlete, states is something that you always strive for. It’s a chance to prove yourself as a team or an individual in the event that you are preforming in.”