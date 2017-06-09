City council approves two new Norwich officers; will go to the academy this month

NORWICH – In a special common council meeting Thursday, the council appointed two men to become the newest additions to the Norwich Police Department.

Ryan Hagen, of Norwich, will begin June 18, 2017, and his employment is contingent upon completing the academy, passing background checks, and mental health checks.

Michael Oralls, also of Norwich, will being June 19, 2017, and his employment is contingent upon completing the academy, passing background checks, and mental health checks.

Chief Rodney Marsh said one long-term employee has officially put in his resignation date and therefore there were spots that needed to be filled.

All members of council approved the appointments and the two men will leave for the academy this month.

In addition to the retirement of one employee, there was mention made of at least one other potential officer transfer elsewhere.