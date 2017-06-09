Law Enforcement Torch Run and family fun day to be held Saturday

NORWICH – The fourth annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics is set for this weekend and organizers are ready to run.

The run will be held at 2 p.m., this Saturday, June 10.

According to New York State Trooper Neil Case, this is the fourth Torch Run of the year in the Southern Tier.

“We’ve had a Torch Run in Ithaca, Cortland and Binghamton, with a total of close to 200 officers,” said Case.

This year, the Norwich Police Department, Chenango County Sheriff Department, and the New York State Police will be running with Special Olympics athletes from Pathfinder Village.

“We will start at the Norwich police station and run north on Route 12, finishing at the North Plaza, where Evolve Fitness will host a ‘Family Fun Day,’” said Case. “There will be bounce houses, raffles, face painting, hair chalking, food provided by Smokin’ Bones BBQ, and fireworks at dark.”

Case added that music will be provided by Live Event Entertainment.

According to Case, this is the 31st year that the Law Enforcement Torch Run has been in NY. Last year, the NY Law Enforcement Torch Run raised more than 2 million dollars for the Special Olympics.

“The flame that we carry during the run is the ‘flame of hope’ and law enforcement officers are known as the ‘guardians of the flame.’ The officers and athletes have a tremendous amount of respect for each other, and it’s very obvious when you see them interact with each other,” said Case.

“I think it’s important that the public realizes that police officers also have a compassionate side, which is showcased during this event,” said Case.

“My favorite part of this event is seeing the smiling faces of the officers and athletes alike,” said Case. “Everybody involved has a great time.”

Case added that there will be some other events coming up this year in Chenango County. The “Cops on Top” event will be at the Norwich Dunkin’ Donuts on Friday, August 4. Last year the Norwich location raised $5,100, which was the number one spot in the state. There will also be a polar plunge at Bowman Lake State Park on Saturday, November 4. These are all events organized by law enforcement to benefit the Special Olympics.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the Special Olympics athletes of NY.