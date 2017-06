Karri Beckwith Photo

Correction: It was reported in yesterday’s edition of The Evening Sun, that seen in the above picture was Brad Beckwith – instead, pictured above is Cody Beckwith of the Junior Hellcats. Seen leading off second base is Maine-Endwell’s Smith, who served as M-E’s pitcher for 5.1 innings in the loss. Cody Beckwith is seen playing short stop – having gone 0-2 on the day at the plate. The Hellcats won 6-5, in walk-off fashion.