UV Storm’s Oglesby hastened for first trip to NY State Meet

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

Cameron Turner Photo

NEW BERLIN – As a four year varsity track and field athlete, Julia Oglesby, a junior at Unadilla Valley is primed for her first trip to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Track and Field State Championships as she competes in the 100m dash.

Just like with any endeavor in life, there is always a process involved to breaking through to reach excellence. And in Oglesby’s case, she’s steered the course of adversity that has brought her to this very moment.

The journey to the New York State Championships began when Oglesby was in sixth grade as she counted down the days until the seventh grade modified sports season began; opening a whole new world of organized athletics.

However, the first major step was making it to Section IV State Qualifiers over the past two seasons of her varsity career, and now she’s reached to what many high school athletes deem as the pinnacle of success within the sport.

“It’s pretty big news for me to have the opportunity to compete in the state meet,” said Oglesby of her well-earned accomplishment.