Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

Grady Thompson Photo

NORWICH - After going down by four runs in the opening inning, the senior Chenango Hellcats valiantly battled their way back to force a 4-4 tie against the Harpursville Legion yesterday, June 8.

Paden Burlison got the game-tying RBI for the Hellcats in the bottom of the seventh inning, as he grounded out to the second baseman, allowing Jon Heggie to come across the plate and knot things up at four runs apiece.