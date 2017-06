Submitted photo

UHS Senior Living at UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital (CMH) held a bake sale on May 3 and went on to donate half of the proceeds to the UHS CMH Relay for Life Team. Presenting the check for $182 is resident Roseanne Ellis (far right) and accepting is UHS CMH Relay for Life Team Co-Captain Becky Yacano (left) and fellow Team Member Janelle Ogren (middle).