CICERO-NORTH SYRACUSE – The Sherburne-Earlville Track and Field program send two representatives to the Section III State Qualifier for Track and Field this past Friday, June 2, in Cicero-North Syracuse.

S-E employed the likes of Amberlynn Robertson in the girls 100m and 200m – while Lincoln Owen chose to take on the competition in the boys long jump.

Robertson ran her heart out in what proved to be her season finale, taking home personal best times in the 100m and 200m.