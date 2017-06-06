The Chenango Birds Club will feature a bird watch in the Unadilla Valley area

NEW BERLIN–The Chenango Bird Club continues its summer evening birdwatching series with a leisurely stroll at The Wetlands Trust property along the Unadilla River on Wednesday, June 14. The club will meet in the Unadilla Valley School parking lot, three miles south of New Berlin Village on NYS Rte 8, at 6 p.m.

During this time in the year, birds are busy with courting, nesting, feeding babies and defending territory. They vocalize frequently, making them easier to spot. The Wetlands Trust owns about 50 acres along the river that was formerly a golf course and has diverse habitats. The property is not open to the public, but the Chenango Bird Club has permission to conduct an educational program and report our sightings.