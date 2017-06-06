Norwich woman arrested for crack cocaine sales Monday

NORWICH – Sera Kolet of Norwich, was arrested by Norwich Police Detective-Sergeant Reuben Roach on Monday and stands accused of crack sales on a felony level.

38-year-old Kolet was arraigned in Norwich City Court on Monday afternoon in front of Judge James E. Downey.

Kolet was arrested by Roach at 1:15 p.m. Monday and the arraignment was held shortly thereafter.

Kolet told Downey – when he was figuring out the amount of bail that would be appropriate – that she had been in Utica and was looking to relocate there.

Downey read her prior convictions to the court.

The judge asked Roach if the District Attorney’s Office had a reccommendation for bail.

“The District Attorney is reccommending $30,000, Your Honor,” said Roach.”

Kolet told the court that she was unemployed at the moment but had a job until approximately six months ago. She explained that her mother is ill, and that she would reside with her if she was able to post bail.

Kolet was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony.

Kolet explained to the judge that she has not left the state in “probaly ten years or so,” and that her father resides in Pennsylvania and is ill, but has no plans to leave the state to visit him in the event she posted bail.

Kolet told the judge that she does not own an automobile nor does her mother.

Regarding her charges that allege she was involved in the sale of crack cocaine, the press log provided by the Norwich Police Department Tuesday morning read, “ See Press Release,” yet no press release was issued to any employee of The Evening Sun, despite attempts made and inquiries as to when said release would be issued.

Futher information regarding Kolet’s arrest will be provided when made available, and a Freedom of Information Act request will be submitted to obtain details of the report.

Downey remanded Kolet to the Chenango County Correctional Facility in lieu of $20,000 cah bail and $20,000 bond.

Her felony hearing is set for this Thursday.

Additional information will be published in The Evening Sun as it is made available.