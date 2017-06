NORWICH Twin sisters Hannah and Brenna Baker have organized the second annual Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) Kids Bike Ride fundraiser to take place in Norwich this Sunday, June 4, at the Chenango County Fairgrounds from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The two Norwich High School sophomores raised $12,133 as part of their PMC Kids Bike Ride fundraising efforts last year, 100 percent of which went towards funding research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA.