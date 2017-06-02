The John Truth Experience returns to Oxford Farmers' Market Saturday

OXFORD – The Oxford Farmers’ Market welcomes back the John Truth Experience this Saturday, June 3. Fun and talented, their unique Americana rhythms may be able to drive away the clouds and bring a bit of sun to the Park. Market opens at 9 am, with music from 10 am to noon. This performance is free and open to the public.

Having recently launched their first CD (Barbed Wire), The John Truth Experience will offer songs woven in what band-members Joel Huizinga, Mark Stacey, Rick Czebiniak and Michael McGuane call “the wire of their experiences."