SHERBURNE U.S. News & World Report has named Sherburne-Earlville High School to its 2017 Best High Schools list with a Silver Rating based on the school's ability to prepare its students for college.

The report which can be viewed in full at www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools ranks S-E High School as the 174th best high school in New York State, and the 2,236th best high school in the country ahead of nearly 20,000 other public high schools.