Public invited to compete in 'Eat Smart, Play More: Chobani Healthy Challenge'

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: June 2nd, 2017

CHENANGO COUNTY – Chenango County's Building a Healthy Community Coalition is gearing-up to launch its 2017 health competition at a kick-off event on Saturday, June 10 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Weiler Park in Norwich.

The 12-week nutrition and fitness challenge dubbed 'Eat Smart, Play More: Chobani Healthy Challenge' – which will aim to improve individuals' health while raising money to be donated to local charities of the winning team's choice – is the brainchild of the Building a Healthy Community Coalition and Chobani as they strive to reduce obesity in the area.


