Section IV New York State Qualifier for Track and Field

Cameron Turner Photo

Norwich advances a multitude of athletes to states, various records fall

VESTAL – The culmination of a year’s worth, or better, of hard work is what the Section IV NYS Qualifier for boys and girls Track and Field is.

Chenango County sent representatives from each of the possible schools to the two-day tournament – held at Union-Endicott on Thursday, May 31, and at Vestal on Thursday, June 1.

Norwich, Greene, Unadilla Valley, Harpursville-Afton, Bainbridge-Guilford and Oxford each sent at least two athletes to the meet – with Norwich dominating both in numbers and sheer success.

Norwich – who sent 15 individual athletes, three boys relay teams and two girls relay teams – will now advance three of those athletes to the New York State meet along with two of the relay squads.

Zack Race of Norwich, a junior who is regarded as the fastest Tornado to set foot in Norwich High School will be advancing to the state meet for the second year in a row – this time in three events.

Race dominated his field of events, running a qualifying time of 11.08 in the 100m dash, only to follow that up in the finals with a stellar 10.94 for the first-place win. This time in the finals edged out Race’s rival on the track, Sincere Williamson of Binghamton who ran a 10.96 in the finals.

Norwich sophomore, Eric Conant would keep pace with the pack in his 100m performance – running a qualifying time of 11.69, followed up by a finals time of 11.49 – a time that earned him a fifth place finish.

Bainbridge-Guilford’s Nick Petrutoni, a sophomore, would run a 12.16 in the qualifying heat; while Unadilla Valley’s Geoff Keach, a senior, managed a 12.28 – neither would qualify for the finals.

Race would return to the track to put on an even better show, blazing his way to a second first-place finish at the meet in the 200m dash. Race, already the record holder for the 200m at NHS, bettered his mark in the finals – a mark that qualifies him for the national meet.

After running a 22.14 in the qualifying round of the event, Race again saw himself pitted against the Binghamton senior, Williamson, who ran a 22.41. Race would use a slingshot method around the corner to explode into the straight away, pulling away for the win – running a blazing fast 21.83 – making him the lone athlete in the race to run in the 21 second range at the meet.

“21.83 was a huge personal record and also qualifies him (Zack Race) for nationals,” said Norwich head coach Shaun Horan.

Race will run both the 100m and 200m at the NYS Championships. Race wasn’t done just yet.