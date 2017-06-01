Chenango Change to sponsor healthcare panel

NORWICH – The public is invited to a panel discussion regarding the effects of the U.S. House of Representatives’ proposed American Health Care Act on individuals, health care providers, and business in Chenango County.

Panelists will be Melissa Stagnaro, Director of Fundraising and Business Development for Chenango Memorial Hospital, Chris McAvoy Paul, Deputy Director of the Chenango Health Network, and Steve Craig, President and CEO of Commerce Chenango. Alexandra Erath of The Voss Group will moderate the discussion.

The presentation will be on June 14 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Norwich Family YMCA.

After the panel presentation, there will be a short question-and-answer period. Refreshments will be available. This informational opportunity is sponsored by Chenango Change.