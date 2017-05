OXFORD — Mike Davis and Bobby T are back to kick-off the official opening of the Oxford Farmers’ Market.

Mike Davis and Bobby T will be turning up the heat and driving the chill out of spring with their much-anticipated return to the Oxford Farmers’ Market this Saturday, May 27. The Market opens at 9:00 a.m., with music from 10 a.m. to noon. This performance is free and open to the public.