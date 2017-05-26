NMS Art Enrichment students grace NBT Bank with original artwork

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: May 26th, 2017

Grady Thompson Photo

NORWICH – A new employee meeting area at NBT Bank's corporate campus in Norwich now features the artwork of Norwich Middle School Art Enrichment students after an unveiling ceremony on Thursday morning, May 25.

The new meeting area was created earlier this year by NBT based on an open concept to provide its employees with a new space to come together and collaborate.

"We wanted to add artwork to the space that would highlight our corporate values," said Florence Doller, NBT Director of Corporate Communications. "We contacted Art Teacher Matthew Wilson, and he felt it would be a challenging project for his advanced art students."


