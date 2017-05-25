The Bullthisle Hiking Club offers several hikes throughout the Holiday weekend

Norwich – On Saturday May 27, the Bullthisle Hiking Club will meet at 8 a.m. in the rear parking lot of Howard Johnson Hotel, located in Norwich for an adventurous hike through the Pharsalia Woods. The hike is estimated to be 4 or 5 miles with a creek crossing and minor hills. As is most of the county, the terrain is uneven and a hiking stick is advisable. The club encourages hikers to bring water, a snack and to wear appropriate hike footwear and clothing for the weather. For an alternative meeting location or additional information contact Art Sandberg at 607-336-2994 or Peg at peg379@gmail.com.

•During this holiday weekend the Hiking Club will feature two more hikes. One beginning on May 28, at 8 a.m. in in the rear parking lot of Howard Johnson Hotel, located in Norwich. With the option of a different scenery, Sunday’s first hike will take place in East German. East German was once a bustling community, but alas, today it is merely a dusty junction in the boondocks. What a difference a century and a half can make.