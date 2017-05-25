Oxford community honors an annual tradition

OXFORD – In the Oxford community, Memorial Day has become the most important day of recognition of our armed forces. It’s a day we remember and honor our country's heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation.

On this upcoming Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, many homes and businesses along the parade route will be decorated with American flags and red, white and blue flowers to honor veterans and active service personnel who have served or have given their lives. Several activities -including four memorial services and a parade- will take place in Oxford beginning at 8 a.m.

The Oxford American Legion’s Fort Hill Post will begin the day at 8 a.m. with the wreath laying ceremony and rifle salute at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery on West State Street.

The parade will line up at the Oxford American Legion Post # 376, at 17 South Washington Avenue. Stepping off at 9:30 a.m., the parade will be led by the Village of Oxford Police Dept (lead parade vehicle), the Post #376 Honor Guard and Rifle Squad, Legionnaires, and the Auxiliary. The parade will feature the Village of Oxford Mayor Terry Stark and the Oxford Town Supervisor Lawrence Wilcox, veterans in cars as well as the NYS Veterans' Home bus, and two ALA Poppy Princesses. As always, the parade will feature the Oxford Academy and Central High School’s color guard, and the ‘Pride of the Valley,’ the Blackhawk Marching Band. Also marching will be the Village of Oxford Fire Department and the Fire Department Explorers.