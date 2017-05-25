American Legion announces Monday's Memorial Day events

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – Commander William Haines has announced the upcoming Memorial Day events for Monday, May 29, in an effort to honor all veterans of war, POWs, victims of 9/11, and those affected by the present-day War on Terrorism in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

The Memorial Day observance will include a parade, guest speaker John Sheldon, traditional veteran ceremonies and firearms salute, followed by Taps performed by trumpeters from the Norwich High School Marching Band.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, parade participants will congregate at the VFW in Norwich.

At 11 a.m., the parade will commence and proceed west on East and West Main Streets, to the City's West Side Park where veteran services will be conducted in front of the World War II Monument.