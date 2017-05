GREENE–On Saturday, May 20, the Greene Community Scholarship Fund held its 12 annual “Spring Slice” golf tournament at the Genegantslet Golf Course in Greene.

During “Spring Slice”, 100 golfers came out in support of a good cause, enjoying a great meal and perfect weather conditions for a round of golf. Proceeds from the day, which included raffle baskets and a 50/50 raffle, went directly to funding scholarships for graduating seniors of the Greene Class of 2017.