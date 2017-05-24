Crouch vows to continue fight for the disable

BAINBRIDGE – Assemblyman Clifford W. Crouch (R-Bainbridge) renewed his support for people with developmental disabilities by attending Disabilities Awareness Day in Albany on Monday, May 22.

The annual event brings together legislators, doctors, care-givers, family members and people suffering from disabilities, from across New York State together to discuss the various issues facing the disabled community. The event also serves to spread awareness.

“I am very passionate about representing our community’s most vulnerable and giving them a voice here in Albany,” said Crouch. “Last year I had the great honor of being the chairman of a task force that looked at the closing of sheltered workshops, the states interpretation of the Olmstead Act and its effects on the Developmentally Disabled community. It gave me a unique perspective to hear from family members, caregivers, and people with developmental disabilities directly about their solutions and ideas. I always enjoy having the opportunity to meet with them and gain more insight into their lives, the struggles they endure, and how we can help make it a little easier for them.”


