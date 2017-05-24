Genute holds meet-and-greet as part of City Court Judge run

Submitted Photo

NORWICH – Michael J. Genute, candidate for Norwich City Court Judge, held a meet-and-greet event this past Saturday, May 20, at The Artists' Palette in downtown Norwich where City residents had an opportunity to learn more about Genute and why he believes he is most qualified to become the next judge for Norwich City Court.

“It was a pleasure to meet many new supporters and share my story in a comfortable environment,” said Genute. “I appreciate the hard work of the staff at The Artists' Palette in hosting this first of many events to meet voters and members of our community.”

A number of voters stopped by the meet-and-greet to become acquainted with Genute and offer their support in his campaign as he hopes to replace long-time incumbent, the Hon. James Downey.

Genute said at the meet-and-greet that his campaign has been built on the foundations of his experiences in practicing and teaching criminal law.

“As the Norwich City Court hears primarily criminal cases, my unique background and experience positions me to be the ideal candidate to uphold the integrity of the City's judicial system,” said Genute.

Genute added that his dedication to family, coaching youth sports, and mentoring students are other qualities he possesses that will contribute to his being a just judge, should he be elected.

“It is an honor and pleasure to give back to my community, and these commitments will continue regardless of the outcome of the upcoming election,” said Genute.

City of Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike made an appearance at the meet-and-greet and said, "It is important for citizens to take advantage of available forums to get to know our candidates for public office in order to make informed decisions at the polls on election day."

She went on to advise residents in the coming months to join her in capitalizing on all of the opportunities available as a means "to garner specifics from the candidates who are vying for support to serve as our next Norwich City Court Judge."

Genute noted that future events will be promoted on his webpages in advance.

To learn more about Genute and his candidacy for Norwich City Court Judge, visit his campaign website – www.genuteforjudge.org – or his campaign Facebook page – www.facebook.com/campaign17.