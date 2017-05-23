PR’s and records fall for NHS Track and Field at STAC Championships

Robert Jeffrey

WINDSOR- Over the course of an unplanned, but nonetheless a two-day May 18-19 Southern Tier Athletic Conference Championship meet thanks to Mother Nature and a torrential downpour. The Norwich High School men’s and women’s track team didn’t let the rain impact their performances as the men’s team placed third in STAC amassing 57 points, meanwhile the ladies placed seventh as a team in STAC scoring 30 points.

For the boys team, Ben Ericksen started things off for the Purple Tornado placing fifth in the Steeplechase with a time of 10:48.07- just barely missing a chance to break his school record by two seconds. However, to replace the missed opportunity of breaking a school record, the 4x100 meter relay team of David Berger, Eric Conant, Ky’sawn Veale and Zack Race broke the school record in the event with a time of 44.02 seconds for a second place finish. In the 100 and 200 meter races, Zack Race re-broke his already established school records, winning the 100m dash with a time of 10.93 seconds and in the 200 meter dash, Race ran a time of 22.19 seconds on his way to another victory. Notably, Eric Conant placed sixth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.54 seconds.