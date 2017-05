Submitted Photo

2017 Sherburne-Earlville High School Prom Court from left to right: Prince Bailey Walzer, Princess Hope Beckwith, Prince Mitchell Doing, Princess Vanessa Doing, Prince Dawson Lagoe, Princess Kiana Marshall, King Ben Osborne, Queen Sophia Khoury, Prince Josh Kwasnik, Princess Samantha Johnson, Prince Harrison DuBois, Princess Olivia Mikalunas, Prince Ian Bowker, and Princess Melanie Sines.