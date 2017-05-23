American Legion Riders go to bat for injured U.S. military personnel abroad

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – Upwards of 125 American Legion Riders took to the roads for a fundraising event on Saturday, May 20, as part of an effort to raise money to benefit injured military personnel at Landstahl U.S. Military Hospital in Germany.

American Legion Riders Vice President Jim Cushman says that $4,500 was raised during the 12th annual benefit ride – which takes place every year on Armed Forces Day – to go towards purchasing essential items, like toiletries, for injured military personnel upon their arrival at Landstahl U.S. Military Hospital in Germany, often after they are airlifted directly from combat-zones in the Middle East.