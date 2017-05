Photo by Frank Speziale

Pictured from left to right: 2017 Norwich High School Prom Court Fourth runners-up LeahAnne Humphrey and Grant Wessels; Second runners-up Megan Burke and Zachery Race; Queen and King Alexis Adams and Brandon Shimer; First runners-up Kalie Binelli and Wesley Mills; Third runners-up Delilah Geislinger and Michael Carson.