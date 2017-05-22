Parade entries sought for upcoming Dairy Day

NORWICH – For the past 16 years, Chenango County Dairy Day has been an essential community summer event, drawing hundreds of people to celebrate the history and the impact of agriculture in Chenango County.

This year's planning committee would like local farmers, businesses, community members, school groups, and agricultural organizations to be a part of the Dairy Day parade on Saturday, June 17.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., and will travel from the Tops parking lot in Norwich to the Chenango County Fairgrounds on East Main Street in Norwich, where family activities and educational exhibits celebrating the county’s agricultural heritage and the importance of the dairy industry’s past, present, and future will be held.