Parade entries sought for upcoming Dairy Day

By: Michaela Watts, Sun Staff Writer
Published: May 22nd, 2017

NORWICH – For the past 16 years, Chenango County Dairy Day has been an essential community summer event, drawing hundreds of people to celebrate the history and the impact of agriculture in Chenango County.

This year's planning committee would like local farmers, businesses, community members, school groups, and agricultural organizations to be a part of the Dairy Day parade on Saturday, June 17.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., and will travel from the Tops parking lot in Norwich to the Chenango County Fairgrounds on East Main Street in Norwich, where family activities and educational exhibits celebrating the county’s agricultural heritage and the importance of the dairy industry’s past, present, and future will be held.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 39% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook