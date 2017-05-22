Chenango County baseball in the Section IV playoffs

By Robert Jeffrey

B-G rallies from seven run deficit to win 9-8 in Extra-inning drama

BAINBRIDGE- Having already seen impressive displays of defense thus far in the sectional playoffs, it was time that the offensive units starting gearing up for the long haul. And that’s precisely what the Bainbridge-Guilford boy’s baseball team did against the Sidney Warriors.

Despite having home field advantage, the Bobcats fell behind early, down by as many as seven runs in the second inning. However, as the ballgame drew on and the seventh inning slithered closer, as the coils of the Warriors tightened their grip on the game, something needed to change.

In the bottom of the fourth, Sean Jones and Cameron Luca scored to cut the deficit to 8-3.While the Bobcats started to put up a fight, it took a much larger spark to ignite the Bobcats dugout.

Enter Zach Ouimet. Ouimet came in to relieve the shell-shocked Trevor Halaquist who gave up seven runs-four earned in his 1.2 innings of work to the hard-hitting Warriors. From the time Quimet stepped on the mound, the Warriors bats went silent as Quimet recorded the victory, striking out 11 batters over 6.1 innings while allowing one run. With runners on first and second, Ouimet found his pitch from Sidney pitcher Parker Boice- ripping a three run dinger over the right field fence creating a two run ballgame at 8-6.

“Once Zach hit that homerun. That really swung the momentum” said B-G head coach Jim Mosher, “he did a tremendous job for us.”

At the conclusion of the fourth inning, the Bobcats outscored Sidney 3-0, setting up for a dramatic eighth inning.

With the Bobcat defense standing strong, delivering three straight outs with Warrior runners in scoring position to end the threat, B-G was next up to bat.