Senator Fred Akshar inducts SPC Charles E. Bilbrey, Jr. into the NYS Senate Veterans Hall of Fame

ALBANY – Senator Fred Akshar inducted Specialist Charles “Charlie” E. Bilbrey, Jr. of Owego into the New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame Class of 2017 in Albany.

Each year, the New York State Senate honors veterans who have distinguished themselves in both their military and community service.

“Ten years ago, Charlie made the ultimate sacrifice for his community and his country while serving in Iraq,” said Senator Fred Akshar. “It's important that we ensure that his story is never forgotten and that he is always remembered. On behalf of a grateful state and a grateful nation, we say thank you to Charlie and the Bilbrey family for their sacrifice and for allowing us to honor Charlie's life.”


