2017 MAC championships held Friday in Greene

Robert Jeffrey

GREENE - Despite the rain that caused other track and field meets such as the Southern Tier Athletic Conference meet on Thursday May 18 to be postponed to Friday, the Mid-State Athletic Conference held its conference championship meet without a hitch.

On the men’s side, Unadilla Valley placed fourth with 81 points, Greene finished seventh with a score of 23 points, Harpursville-Afton placed eight with a score of 20 points, Bainbridge-Guilford placed ninth with a score of 19 points. Oxford finished 10 with a score of 8 points.

For the women, Unadilla Valley placed second with a score of 91 points, Greene placed third with a score of 59 points, Harpursville-Afton placed sixth with 41 points, Bainbridge-Guilford placed eight with a score of 28 points, Oxford place ninth with a score of 19 points.

For Greene, Coy Austin established the first win on the afternoon with a time of 11.67 seconds in the 100 meter dash. Austin, also placed fifth in the long jump with a jump of 18’ 8.25.” Mike Willard placed sixth in the high jump with a leap of 5’00.” In the shot put, Nathan Erickson placed seventh throwing for a distance of 37’3.50.”

For B-G, Nick Petrutoni placed second in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.88 seconds. Nick Petrutoni placed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 18’ 8.75.” In the pole vault, Aidan T Nolan Guilford placed fifth, clearing a height of 9’ 06.”

UV’s Geoff Keach placed third in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.93 seconds. Ben Avolio placed first in the 400 meter with a time of 54.22 seconds. Than Garry recorded another victory in the 400m hurdles with a time of 59.39 seconds. In the 200 meter dash, Ben Avolio placed second in a time of 24.43 seconds. In the Mens’s 4x100 meter relay of Ben Avolio, Jordan Mirabito, Alex Taylor, and Geoff Keach, the boys from Unadilla Valley ran a time of 47.52 seconds. The 4x400 meter relay team of Josh Nogaret, Alex Taylor, Jordan Mirabito and Ben Avolio sprinted to the finish line, claiming the victory in a time of 3:39.33 minutes. Alex Taylor jumped for a distance of 18’ 10.” In the 4x800 meter relay, the team of Josh Nogaret, Hunter Butler, Alex Taylor and Than Garry all placed second with a time of 8:54.04 minutes.