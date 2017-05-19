Applications now being accepted for 2017 Francis K. Wilcox Emerging Young Artist Scholarship

NORWICH – High school artists from across the region have the opportunity to compete for a scholarship and the chance to display and sell their work alongside professional artists at the region’s premier arts festival.

“This is an opportunity for high school art students to experience the professional art world,” explained Celeste Friend, Executive Director of Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival.

Colorscape is a juried exhibition of art and fine crafts that draws upwards of 12,000 people to downtown Norwich each September. The free, family-friendly event features artist demonstrations, literary, dance, music and arts activities for all ages, along with a student art exhibit, competitive poetry slam and creative food vendors. This year, it will take place on September 9 and 10.