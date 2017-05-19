Thursday local sports schedule

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: May 19th, 2017

• Norwich Track and Field STAC Championship at Windsor Thursday (delay) finished on Friday

• Mount Markham baseball defeats Sherburne-Earlville 16-1 after four innings, postponed due to rain on Thursday

• Sherburne-Earlville Softball defeats Mount Markham 12-6 on Thursday

• MAC Championship in Greene Unatego boys and Delhi girls won

• Greene Softball at Moravia 4:30 p.m., rain delay Thursday (Moravia up 4-2, fourth) finished on Friday (Sectionals Round 1)

• Afton Softball defeats Candor 3-1 on Thursday (Sectionals Round 1)

