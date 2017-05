Weekend local sports schedule

• Norwich Track and Field STAC Championship at Windsor 4 p.m. delayed on Thursday, finished on Friday

• Norwich Golf Medalist Tournament 8 a.m. continued from Thursday on to Saturday

• Norwich Tennis State Qualifier 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday

• Sherburne-Earlville Golf at Westmoreland 3:30 p.m. on Friday

• Greene Baseball at Unatego 4:30 p.m. on Friday (Sectionals Round 1)

• Greene Softball at Moravia 4:30 p.m., rain delay Thursday (Moravia up 4-2, fourth) finished on Friday (Sectionals Round 1)

• Bainbridge-Guilford Baseball home vs. Sidney 4:30 p.m. on Friday (Sectionals Round 1)

• Oxford Baseball at Franklin 4:30 p.m. on Friday (Sectionals Round 1)

• Afton Baseball home vs. Newfield 4:30 p.m. on Friday (Sectionals Round 1)

• Chenango Bullthistles High/Middle School Mountain Bike team travel to Liberty, NY on Sunday for the Walnut Mountain XC Mountain Bike races