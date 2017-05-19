Round one of Section IV softball playoffs

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: May 19th, 2017

Afton Softball defeats Candor 3-1 on Thursday (Sectionals Round 1)

AFTON – Taking the win at 3-1 over Candor is a step in the in the right direction for the lady Crimson Knights.

Pitching for the win against Candor was Tracy Hatton for all seven innings – while Caleigh Stevens served as the Crimson Knights catcher. Hatton earned five strikeouts, allowing no walks in the process – however, gave up seven hits.

Candor’s pitcher Ari Anderson took the first-round loss on the mound, striking out six batters, walking none and allowing eight hits.


