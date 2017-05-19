S-E softball concludes 2017 season, sets sights on playoffs

Holland Patent Softball defeats Sherburne-Earlville 8-1 on Tuesday

SHERBURNE – The S-E softball team ripped off back-to-back-to-back games to close the 2017 season out – taking losses to Holland-Patent and Canastota, before adding a win on Thursday, against Mount Markham.

The S-E lady Marauders have been plagued by errors in the field – something that has cost them games in 2017, committing six in the 8-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Scoring in the fourth inning – one run – helped escape the shutout for the lady Marauders, despite the bats being alive and having five hits in the game.

Solid defensive play – two errors only – allowed Holland-Patent to command S-E’s production.

Anna Rinaldo pitched three innings for S-E in the loss, having one strikeout, three walks and allowing two hits. Dalaney Parker pitched innings four to seven, allow four hits and five walks, grabbing just one strikeout. Miranda Wright played catcher all seven innings.

Skylar Kaelin finished 2-4, while Madison Brown finished 2-3 for S-E.

SE: 0 0 0 1 0 0 0– 1 5 6

HP: 1 0 3 2 0 2 0– 8 6 2

Canastota Softball defeats Sherburne-Earlville 12-3 on Wednesday

SHERBURNE – The S-E ladies embarked on their second of a three-game spurt, attempting to make some magic happen with a win at home over Canastota – that would not be the case, as Canastota overpowered the S-E lady Marauders for a 12-3 win.

Only up 1-0 over Sherburne-Earlville after the first inning, S-E was in no danger of another loss – as six innings still remained to be played. That is when a seven-run inning flopped the game sideways, as S-E was sent spinning to a 8-0 deficit.