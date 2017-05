Thursday local sports schedule

Norwich Golf Medalist Tournament 8 a.m. on Thursday

Norwich Track and Field STAC Championship 4 p.m. on Thursday

Sherburne-Earlville Baseball home vs. Mount Markham 4:30 p.m. on Thursday

Sherburne-Earlville Softball home vs. Mount Markham 4:30 p.m. on Thursday

Greene, Bainbridge-Guilford, Unadilla Valley, Oxford, and Harp.-Afton Track and Field at Greene MAC Championship 4:15 p.m. on Thursday

Greene Softball at Moravia 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (Sectionals Round 1)

Bainbridge-Guilford Softball home vs. Oneonta 5 p.m. on Thursday

Afton Softball home vs. Candor 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (Sectionals Round 1)