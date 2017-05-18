Chenango County high school softball roundup, Section IV playoff preview

Greene Softball defeats Oxford 6-4

GREENE – Much like their baseball counterpart, the Greene lady Trojans seem to be getting hot at the right time, earning a playoff berth – and most recently taking one final win on the season, defeating Oxford 6-4.

Jumping to a solid 4-2 lead, the lady Trojans looking to make some noise early. However, that is when their bats fell silent.

Greene earned just three hits in the game – being outhit by Oxford 4-3 – however, Oxford’s three errors proved to be more costly in the outcome.

The game would remain stalemated until fifth inning, when Oxford broke the silence, tying the game at 4-4 with a two run inning.

This ignited the playoff bound Trojans to a lead-changing run in the bottom of the fifth, followed by a cushion run in the sixth to take the close 6-4 game.

Chrissy Boeltz took the win on the mound, with Hannah Ludolph coming in for relief and pitching the final 4.33 innings – all seven innings, catcher was played by Tiffany Johns.

Oxford saw Allison Beckwith take the loss for Oxford, pitching 5.2 innings and striking out eight Trojan batters, while walking just two – proving to be the force that held Greene off for much of the game.