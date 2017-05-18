Chenango County high school baseball roundup, Section IV playoff preview

Greene Baseball defeats Unadilla Valley 9-1 last Wednesday (MAC 9-12, for 1st)

GREENE – Marking Unadilla Valley baseball’s last game for the 2017, they took a thumping from the Greene Trojans, last Wednesday.

“Zack (Orzell) pitched awesome, and our defense played amazing. Six innings of no-hit baseball, he had 101 pitches. Owen came in and gave up the one hit, but still pitched well,” said Greene head coach Ron Rapp.

Greene’s Orzell took the win, pitching six innings, with seven strikeouts and four walks.

Greene went to work at the plate – at a pace UV simply couldn’t keep up with. The Trojans smashes 13 hits in the game – to UV’s one.

“We hit the snot out of the ball,” said coach Rapp. “It could have easily been 15 or 16 hits, we hit two hits right back at the pitcher.”

Already up 4-0 heading into the sixth inning, things got interesting.

“Zach (Orzell) walked (Cameron) Osborne and (Jared) White to lead off the inning in the sixth,” said coach Rapp. “Bases are loaded with no outs, and they hit a dribble to short stop, they scored a run there. Then they flew out to the catcher and then Zach struck the kid out. They could’ve made a stand there, but Zach dug himself out.”

That dig out from Orzell sparked a scoring frenzy for the Trojans who smashed in two doubles and five singles in the bottom of the sixth inning – scoring five runs.

“We opened it up, we had two doubles, and five singles in the sixth,” said coach Rapp. “We unloaded. And then throw in an error from them.”

Taking the loss on the UV mound was Andrew Jackson – two innings, no strikeouts and two walks. Payton Stirone added four innings with two walks and two strikeouts. Unadilla Valley’s lone hit came from Brayden White, 1-1.

Greene saw Orzell finish 1-4 with an RBI, Alec Frair 2-4 with two runs and two RBI, Brandyn Scott 1-4 with one run and one RBI, Noah Kennedy 2-4 and two runs, Matt Bergholtz 2-4 with an RBI, Logan Kennedy 0-4 with one run and one RBI, Owen Howell 3-4 with two runs, Bradley Taft 1-1, and Logan Pixley 1-3 with a run.