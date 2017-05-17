Otselic Valley Baseball goes on three game skid

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

Cameron Turner Photo

McGraw throws one-hitter versus OV

OTSELIC – The saying is that pitching wins ballgames and on Monday, May 8, the Otselic Valley Viking baseball team understood that statement to the fullest as they lost to McGraw 10-2.

Sophomore Chase Curtis who started the game for the Eagles threw four and one third innings of no-hit ball before being relieved in the fifth inning due to the NYSPHSAA pitch count rule.

Despite walking seven batters on the afternoon, Curtis had kept his team’s no hit bid in tact as well as the victory by only giving up one run. Jaycob White kept the no-no inning alive pitching the remainder of the fifth inning before Brendan May allowed the only hit of the afternoon in his two innings of work.

The Viking’s Tanner Costa recorded the only hit of the day going 1-2 with the aforementioned single, two walks and one run scored. Costa wreaked havoc on the base paths as he stole three bases in the game. Jamie Andres-Lopez also scored one run for the Vikings in the game. Justin Graham took the loss for the Vikings as he allowed seven runs- five earned, on four walks and four hits over three innings pitched.