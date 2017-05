Submitted Photo

ENDICOTT – The All American BMX bikers took another weekend trip to Grippen Park BMX this past Friday, coming home with even more hardware.

The shelves must be filled at this point for many of the All American BMX racers, as another solid finish on the courses gave way to ten top-five finishes.

Among those finishes, the team’s newest rider Amon Oliver saw his first racing action in the 8 novice class – finished fifth.