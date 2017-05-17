Marauders pull out a victory following three losses on the trot

Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

SHERBURNE – Errors have proved costly for the Sherburne-Earlville varsity baseball team, especially in the past few weeks. They had a combined 11 errors in two of their games last week resulting in a 6-4 loss to Sauquoit Valley, and a 16-3 hammering from Clinton last Thursday, May 11.

In their 6-4 loss to Sauquoit Valley, the Marauders fell down early, and were in a 4-1 hole after just the fourth inning.

They mounted a comeback in the fifth, striking for three runs, and were down by just a run, but Sauquoit Valley struck for another insurance run in the seventh inning to secure the tight two-run victory.

“We played a good game overall. Sauquoit Valley is a very good baseball team in our league and we held our own against them,” said S-E head coach Jay Tackabury following the loss. “We still made a few mistakes early that cost us runs, which turned out to be the difference in the ballgame.”