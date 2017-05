Submitted Photo

CHENANGO COUNTY Chenango County Department of Health will conduct its 2017 Lead Walk next week to educate local communities on the dangers of lead and lead poisoning.

The department will visit the towns of Afton, Bainbridge, Greene, Oxford, New Berlin, Sherburne, Earlville, and South Otselic, as well as the City of Norwich, to relay important lead-related information to county residents.