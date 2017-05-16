Vestal tennis wins Class B team crown, Shaver and Giglio move on to state qualifiers

APPALACHIN – Day two of the Class B varsity tennis tournament saw a Norwich team continue out a fine weekend on the courts – taking home a second-place doubles finished, as well as a fourth-place doubles finish.

Norwich ended its one year hiatus from the finals of the doubles Class B Section IV tournament, advancing Josiah Shaver and Matt Giglio. The Tornado duo mowed down their competition on Thursday, May 11, en route to a showdown with top-seeded Lucas Niermeyer and Haashim Shah of Vestal on Friday, May 12.

With Shaver and Giglio comfortably in the finals, Norwich now has had a doubles team in the finals of the Class B tournament six out of the last seven years.

Going into day two of the tournament, the Tornado team battled to a solid team standing – emerging as leading team after day one, with 22 points to Owego’s 20 and Vestal’s 19.