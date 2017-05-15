Woman charged with murder of disabled veteran pleads to robbery

CHENANGO COUNTY – Melissa Crispell, the woman charged with the murder of an Oxford man entered a plea of guilty to robbery following an agreed upon disposition in court.

On Friday, May 12, 2017, in Chenango County Court, Judge Frank B. Revoir Jr., along with District Attorney Joseph McBride, local law enforcement and Crispell’s attorney F. Paul Battisti were present to see if a plea would enter on the record.

Crispell, 42, of Oxford, was originally indicted on multiple charges in connection with the death of David Green at a residence on Charles Kelley Road, in the Town of Oxford, on Sept. 23, 2016. The charges included murder in the second degree, a class A-1 violent felony, assault, robbery, providing a false written statement, and resisting arrest. According to the indictments, it was alleged that Crispell and co-defendant Jeremy Coates did — intentionally and while in the commission of the crime of robbery in the first degree — cause the death of David Green by using a piece of slate, a dangerous instrument, to struck him in the head.

This action caused blunt force trauma which resulted in Green’s death. During the course of the commission of the robbery, it is further alleged that the two did steal various handguns and long guns belonging to Green.

Once Revoir placed Crispell under oath and read out loud all of her constitutional rights, Revoir then asked if the people have prepared a plea in this matter.

“Judge, it is under my discretion that she pleads guilty to the third count of the indictment to robbery in the first degree, a class B felony with the possibility of facing 15 to 25 years in a state prison. Our determination of sentencing will be based on how much she actively participated in the death of Mr. Green,” said McBride.

“Your Honor, that is my client’s understanding of the People’s plea. Let me advise the court that she has no prior felony convictions and would also waive her right to appeal at any time,” said Battisti.

The full terms to the plea offer presented by the District Attorney’s Office said Crispell would enter a plea of guilty to robbery in the first degree. Crispell will also have to take the stand at her co-defendant’s trial to testify against Coates and answer all questions while on stand truthfully. It was said that if for some reason Crispell refuses to comply with these agreed upon terms, the District Attorney’s Office will breach the plea deal. O

nce the court and both sides were fully aware of the agreed upon plea, Revoir then order that a pre-sentence report be in place and remanded Crispell back to the Chenango County Correctional Facility.

Battisti said, “At this juncture Ms. Crispell has accepted responsibility and it is with this act that she truly hopes all parties involved can begin and or continue with their respective healing process.”