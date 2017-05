Submitted Photo

Frank B. Revoir and Katherine R. Revoir.

NORWICH – In honoring National Law Day today, May 15, the Chenango County Bar Association invites the public to attend a celebration beginning at 1 p.m. at the Chenango County Courthouse.

The featured portion of the annual celebration will be the Chenango County Bar Association's presentation of the Liberty Bell Award: an award given every year by local bar associations to honor outstanding citizens within the local community.