Greene Girls track and field team wins in MAC league meet

Robert Jeffrey

Sun Sports Contributor

SIDNEY – The Greene Trojan girl’s track and field team won in a tightly scored match-up with the host Sidney Warriors 57-54, with the Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats finishing third on Wednesday May 10.

For the boys competing on track, Sidney claimed victory with 61 points, B-G placed second scoring 36 points, and Greene finished third recording 31 points.

For the Greene women, they nearly swept all of the events on the track.

Jessica Champlin of Sidney won the 100 meter hurdles in a time of 17.77 seconds. Starting off the plethora wins for Greene was their victories in the 4x100 relay and 4x800 relay races, recording times of 55.57 seconds and 12:50.9 minutes, respectively.