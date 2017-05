Weekend local sports schedule

Norwich Tennis at Sectionals Friday and Saturday

Norwich, Greene, Unadilla Valley and Bainbridge-Guilford Track and Field at Yellowjacket Invite in Oneonta 4:30 p.m. on Friday

Sherburne-Earlville Golf at Canastota 3:30 p.m. on Friday

Sherburne-Earlville Softball home vs. Unatego 4:30 p.m. on Friday (senior night)

Sherburne-Earlville Baseball home vs. Unatego 4:30 p.m. on Friday

Greene Baseball at Harpursville 4:30 p.m. on Friday

Oxford Baseball home vs. Richfield Springs 4:30 p.m. on Friday

All American BMX at Grippen Park BMX on Friday

Bainbridge-Guilford Track and Field at Parkhurst Invitational at Union-Endicott 12 p.m. on Saturday

Norwich Baseball at Sidney 1:30 p.m. on Sunday